Medical Waste Management in 2019: The Future of the Market with Profiles on 38 Industry Players
May 31, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Waste Management in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Product/Service Segments:
- Management & Disposal Services
- Collection Equipment
- Liquid Medical Waste Management
- Treatment & Processing Supplies
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC. (USA)
- Bondtech Corporation (USA)
- BWS, Inc. (USA)
- Clean Harbors, Inc. (USA)
- Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (Australia)
- Daniels Health USA (USA)
- Gamma Waste Systems (USA)
- Hawaii Bio-Waste Systems, Inc. (USA)
- MedWaste Management (USA)
- REMONDIS Medison GmbH (Germany)
- San-I-Pak Pacific, Inc. (USA)
- Sharps Compliance, Inc. (USA)
- Stericycle, Inc. (USA)
- STI BioSAFE (USA)
- SUEZ Recycling & Recovery Pty Ltd (Australia)
- The Mark-Costello Co. (USA)
- Veolia Environmental Services (UK)
- Waste Management, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Waste Developing into a Major Issue Worldwide
Types of Medical Wastes: An Insight
Bio-medical Waste Sources
Diseases Associated with Biomedical Waste
Current and Future Analysis
The United States Dominates, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Fastest Growth
Waste Management Technologies
Offsite Waste Management Continues to Dominate .
Hospital and Big Pharma/Biotech Companies Produce the Largest Quantity of Medical Waste
Major Players
Sophisticated Techniques and Increased Awareness - Need of the Hour
Healthcare Waste Categories
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Waste Management
Increasing Healthcare Spending Propels Market Growth
Increasing Volume of Waste Drives the Need for Waste Management
Increasing Shift towards Disposables Drives Medical Waste Management Market
Governments, NGOs, and Global Level Organizations Do their Bit to Raise Awareness
WHO Recommended Segregation and Collection Scheme
Increased Government Efforts to Manage Medical Wastes
Waste Reduction at Source - The New Approach
Recycling Witnesses Fast Growth
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Gain in Popularity
Ban on Medical Waste Incinerators in the US Triggers Growth
Autoclave and Steam Sterilization Technology Grow in Popularity
Utilizing Waste for Energy Generation - An Emerging Trend
Outsourcing of Medical Waste Management on the Rise
Reprocessing - An Effective Medical Waste Management Solution
Pre-Treatment of Waste with Disinfectants
Medical Waste Management Companies Go Green
Centralized Approach of Treating Medical Waste - The Most Preferred Option
Smart Solutions for Management of Biomedical Waste - The Future
4. ISSUES & GROWTH INHIBITORS
List of Standard Treatment for Biomedical Waste Categories
Action Plans to Boost Prospects
Alternative Technologies - Issues Remain
Comparison of Various Parameters among Various Medical Waste Treatment Technologies
Mechanical/Chemical Treatment Technology & Environmental Safety Issues
Microwave Irradiation - High Costs Involved
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Regulated Medical Waste (RMW) - A Key Concept to the Healthcare Facilities
Types of Medical Wastes
Human Pathological Waste
Human Blood
Sharps
Cultures and Stocks
Animal Waste
Waste from Isolation Wards
Others
Medical Waste Management Process - Overview
Steps Involved in Biomedical Waste Management Process
Segregation
List of Color Bags Used for Segregating Different Types of Wastes
Type of Bag used for Segregation with respect to Color
Collection
Storage
Transportation
Treatment of Waste
Treatments Performed for Waste Collected in Color Bags
Safety Measures
Collection Equipment
Medical Waste Treatment and Processing Supplies
Managing Medical Waste
Selecting the Proper Technology
Treatment Capability
Pollution Control
Capacity
Vendor Support
Volume Reduction/Appearance Alteration
6. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES - OVERVIEW
Steam Sterilization/Sanitation
Working Mechanism
Drawbacks
Superheated Steam
Hydroclaving
Rotoclave
Dryheat Treatment
Microwave Treatment
Chemical Treatment
Waste Mineralization/Stabilization
Sterilization with Mineralization
Burying of Sanitary Wastes
Public Sewerage System
Decontamination
Liquid Medical Waste Disposal
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Recent Industry Activity
Clean Earth Takes Over MKC Enterprises
Meridian Waste Solutions Buys EnviCare
Estre Ambiental Takes Over Three Waste Management Companies
Macau Capital Investments Aquires ECO Medical Waste Holdings
Freightways Buys State Waste Services
Stryker Takes over Cactus
Averda Takes Over Solid Waste Technologies
Bertin Unveils New Innovative Sterilwave 100 Solution
Sharps Compliance Takes Over Citiwaste
Clean Earth Takes Over EWS Alabama
Averda Sets Up Second Medical Waste Facility in Oman
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (7)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4njex
