Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through May 17, 2018. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, May 3, 2018, through May 10, 2018. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10119661.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs. The brand has been recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors since its founding. In 2016, the company announced OPTAVIA®, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches, franchise partners, and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

