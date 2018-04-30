Meditech Spine expands its lumbar plating options by adding the CURE LP iView and QMax to its growing portfolio of spinal implants

The CURE LP is a low profile titanium plate that incorporates a proprietary, one-step locking mechanism to prevent screws anchored on the spine from loosening and backing out. The special 510(k) includes additional sizing options for surgeons. The CURE LP-iView is similar to the standard CURE LP anterior plate but includes a through hole with rib to nest with the Talos®-A (HA) Interbody Device. And, the CURE LP-QMax is a four hole direct lateral plate complimenting the previously cleared two hole plate. The CURE LP anterior plates, sacral plates and the new iView and Qmax plates will be combined in one tray with streamlined instruments to make it easier on hospital and surgery centers to process the system. All systems will be provided sterile packaged to aid with implant tracking while helping to reduce implant related infections. The CURE Lumbar Plate System is intended for use via a lateral or anterolateral surgical approach.

With the introduction of the CURE Anterior Cervical Plating (ACP) last year, Meditech continues its philosophy of giving back which led to a partnership with CURE International, the namesake of the CURE ACP and CURE LP, an organization that serves children with physical disabilities in underserved areas of the world. A portion of proceeds from the sale of every plate will help CURE International treat patients in underserved areas who are in need of surgical care.

"After the introduction in late 2017 with our CURE LP system, we have continued to listen to surgeons and build upon our existing platform by providing additional plating options. Surgeons now have the flexibility of choosing from multiple plate configurations for their patients that require supplemental fixation. When coupled with our Talos®-A (HA) Interbody Fusion Device, manufactured with our next generation osteoconductive polymer, we provide a full and robust system for surgeons who utilize the anterior and anteriorlateral approaches to treat degenerative spinal conditions," Eric Flickinger, Co-founder of Meditech Spine, noted.

For more information visit Meditech Spine.

ABOUT MEDITECH SPINE, LLC

Meditech Spine, LLC, is a spinal device company developing innovative instrumentation for treating complex spinal issues. It partners with leaders in the industry to design, develop, and distribute implant devices that make a positive difference in the market. Meditech's pursuit of novel and innovative technologies drives its design and development team. As Meditech builds on its IP platform, it seeks strategic partnerships and applications to provide surgeons and patients with the best available technologies.

CONTACT

Meditech Spine, LLC

(678) 974-5287

support@meditechspine.com

Caption & Copyright:

Talos® and Meditech logos are registered trademarks of Meditech Spine, LLC. All rights reserved.

PEEK-OPTIMA™ is a trademark of Victrex plc or its group companies. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meditech-spine-expands-its-lumbar-plating-options-by-adding-the-cure-lp-iview-and-qmax-to-its-growing-portfolio-of-spinal-implants-300638377.html

SOURCE Meditech Spine, LLC

Related Links

http://www.meditechspine.com

