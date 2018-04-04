Medivir's Annual Report for 2017 is Published

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Annual Report for 2017 now is available at the company's website: www.medivir.com

In 2017, Medivir could present groundbreaking results from the company's first phase IIa study with MIV-711 for the treatment of osteoarthritis. In oncology, Medivir's focus area, strong phase II data were presented for remetinostat against Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma. Furthermore, during the year a phase I/II study with birinapant was initiated in combination with Merck's Keytruda® for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The preclinical projects developed well during the year. This and much more can be found in Medivir's Annual Report for 2017, published today at www.medivir.com

For further information, please contact:

Erik Björk
CFO Medivir AB
phone: +46 (0)72-228-2831  

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

