MedVanta Announces Partnership with Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick   

BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVanta, the nation's largest physician-owned and led musculoskeletal management services organization, today announced an innovative new partnership with Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick, bringing its team of eight highly skilled, multi-specialty private practice surgeons into the MedVanta community. The fully equipped, state licensed, Medicare certified and AAAHC accredited ambulatory surgical center offers services across orthopaedics, reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology and more.

"We founded MedVanta with the goal to leverage our proven business model to help leading private practice groups remain independent and successfully navigate current and future challenges," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of MedVanta. "We are thrilled to partner with Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick, a group that shares our commitment to preserving independence and delivering the highest standard of care at an efficient price. We look forward to continuing to partner with MSK practices to transform their business operations and elevate the patient experience."

Through this partnership, Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick will have access to MedVanta's full suite of next-generation MSO and technology services and will initially focus on streamlining billing and revenue cycle management. MedVanta's solutions have proven to help reduce operating costs, achieve efficiency, and improve patient outcomes while enabling providers to maintain their independence. MedVanta also offers practices the tools needed to succeed in value-based payment models, the future of healthcare delivery.

"The pressures we have faced as an independent ambulatory surgical center have amplified in recent years. It was critical that any solution we pursued prioritized both physician autonomy and superior patient care," said Dr. Scott Andochick, founder of and board certified plastic surgeon with Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick. "My partners and I are excited about the opportunity to partner with MedVanta, especially after seeing the positive impact their innovative business model had on The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. This partnership was an easy choice, and one we believe will enable us to continue to enhance the top-tier care and cutting-edge services that our patients have come to expect and deserve."

Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick has two operating rooms and one procedure room, offering cost-effective outpatient services using advanced surgical technology in a superior setting. Founded in 2002, Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick employs over 35 physicians, nurses, surgical technicians, and staff. The 6,300 square-foot facility provides patients convenient and cost-efficient surgical services including general surgery, orthopaedic surgery and podiatry, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, GYN services, oculoplastic surgery, oral maxillofacial surgery and more.

To learn more about how MedVanta is creating a new era for private practice medicine, please visit MedVanta.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About MedVanta

MedVanta is the nation's largest physician-owned and operated musculoskeletal management services organization (MSO) designed by independent physicians, for independent physicians. Understanding the future of MSK care lies in independent private practice medicine, MedVanta provides the people, processes, technology and solutions to transform business results and adapt to industry disruption. Founded by the same physicians that successfully pioneered a new model for private practice orthopaedic care, MedVanta offers a better path forward for private practices in a landscape dominated by corporations and financiers.

CONTACT:

Samantha Krouse

[email protected]

610-574-4532

SOURCE MedVanta