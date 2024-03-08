Meena Beyers of Nicor Gas to Speak at SXSW 2024

Energy Industry Veteran Innovator Talks Climate Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicor Gas announced today that Meena Beyers, vice president of Community and Business Development for Nicor Gas, will be a featured speaker at the SXSW session entitled, "Solving for the Climate Crisis: One Startup at a Time." The session will discuss innovative ways of addressing climate change.

Beyers' session, part of SXSW x Midwest House's Chicago Day, will take place on March 9, 2024, from 3-4pm CT at Half Step Bar at 75-1/2 Rainey Street in Austin, TX. Registration is free, but required for entry.

"Nicor Gas is at the forefront of facilitating innovative conversations and relationships between technology and business leaders to combat climate change," said Beyers. "The utility has been an industry leader in innovation around sustainable dual fuel solutions."

Beyers heads up a number of innovation initiatives at Nicor Gas including the development of the nation's first-ever net zero affordable Smart Neighborhoods™ with Habitat for Humanity. The community leverages cutting edge smart technologies and renewables like battery and solar, as well as dual fuel energy efficiency strategies to allow for homeowners to manage their energy costs as well as their carbon footprints.

To speak with Meena Beyers at SXSW, contact Juliet Shavit at [email protected]. To attend the SXSW session, register at midwesthouse.org/schedule. More information about the Nicor Gas Smart Neighborhoods™ is available at ngsmartneighborhoods.com.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

