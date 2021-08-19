Meet Bret Gaston, COO of R2S

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle to Support would like to introduce a recent addition to our team: Bret Gaston. He only recently joined R2S as COO but has been a valuable part of our support team for many years. He has actually provided technical support for Recycle 2 Support for over 23 out of his 27 years in the computer and database industry.

Recycle To Support

While Bret's goal is to promote a greener future by educating and involving the community in landfill diversion and working collaboratively with local nonprofits to help them achieve their goals, he is also committed to improving the lives of his employees, store customers, and donors.

Bret's upbeat, positive management style allows for R2S to continue to grow while still maintaining the feel of a small, family-run company. His view is that "This culture makes so much possible for our charities, and for all the families we support through employment opportunities." He believes in empowering team members, so they do their best work and achieve their goals.

His vision extends to customers and donors, so that each donor, customer, and employee leaves honored, happy and present to the difference they make. One of Bret's fundamental goals is "To serve our customers and clients such they are surprised and delighted to do business with us, and return often to get the same, wonderful experience every time."

Bret's recipe for success in the industry blends perfectly with R2S's philosophies of a commitment to excellent service, friendliness, a great attitude, and going the extra mile. He believes in remaining adaptable and responsive to our donors' and non-profits' needs.

It's no surprise that, given Bret's approach to business, when asked what the best part of his job is, he replied, "I get to solve problems, make people happy and make a difference."

About R2S:

It is our goal to continue to increase community awareness about the value of recycling textiles and apparel, and how those efforts can improve the lives of the families in our communities.

