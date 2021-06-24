Meet Celebrity Family Law Attorney Brenda DeRouen the founder of the 1st African American women-owned and operated law firm in Houston

Attorney DeRouen did not just stop with starting her own practice but made the decision to reach back and help other minorities because of the challenges she faced with securing a job after graduation. Attorney DeRouen's firm is the 1 st African American women-owned and women-operated practice in Houston. Attorney DeRouen prides herself on her ability to help other minority women through job opportunities, mentorship, as well as networking to provide them the opportunity she was not given. Attorney DeRouen founded Women of Law, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to empower women lawyers by connecting, inspiring, and promoting the advancement of women, along with Kristy Blurton, to further her passion to assists other minorities in the legal space.

About DeRouen Law Firm, PLLC

DeRouen Law Firm, PLLC is a premier litigation firm focusing primarily on divorce, custody, and probate matters. Our attorneys are committed to providing families with quality legal representation and top tier service. With years of experience and a trusted reputation, our team of legal professionals have the skills required to help you achieve a satisfactory result. We serve clients in Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Milam County.

