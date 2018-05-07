Meet Kidd.T, a new Chicago rapper

After parting ways with college to pursue music full-time, Kidd.T is set to release his first project of 2018 entitled "Darkstar," executive produced by Bay Area Producer CG Beatz, on June 1st. Kidd.T named his project Darkstar because he simply feels like one. He feels overlooked for his talents receiving little to no opportunities because he doesn't produce or embody the traditional Chicago drill music sound and image. After giving a versatile style sound, a unique image, and a positive aura, Kidd.T knows this project will get the eyes on him. "Darkstar" is available for pre-order on May 7th via iTunes and other stores.

May 7th is also the release date of his first music video in 2018 called "False Claims" which will premiere via YouTube. In the "False Claims" music video, Kidd.T gets heartbroken by his girlfriend who doesn't want to be with him anymore after promising a long term relationship. This causes Kidd.T to go into a dream that results in another heartbreak by his new lover because he can't seem to get over his girlfriend. The music video was directed by Kidd.T, filmed by Ryder Visuals, and edited by Soldier Visions. The "False Claims" official music video will be premiered on the "Soldier Visions" YouTube channel on May 7th, and the single format will be available for purchase and stream on iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Be sure to keep up with Kidd.T and his works on social media, Instagram/Twitter @kiddt_tms, Facebook search "Kidd.T," Snapchat @kidd.t, and YouTube Channel Search: "Kidd.T Vlogs" and "Music By Kidd T." Business Inquires Contact: musicbykiddt@gmail.com and kiddtbooking@gmail.com

Titus Dockery

