MegaFood® Expands Immune Support* Product Line with the Launch of Elderberry Zinc Immune Support* Syrup

In one convenient serving, MegaFood Elderberry Zinc Immune Support* Syrup provides 100% of the daily recommended intake of zinc, a nutrient-rich mineral essential for healthy immune function.* In addition to zinc, the syrup's core ingredients include organic elderberry and aronia berry, powerhouse superfruits that provide additional phytonutrients and antioxidants for plant-powered immune support.* Elderberry Zinc Immune Support* Syrup is Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified glyphosate residue free, tested for 125+ pesticides, vegetarian, and is gluten, dairy, and soy-free.

A Unique Pairing of Elderberry and Zinc Deliver Immune Health Support for the Whole Family, Ages Four and Up.*

"Elderberry has been used to support optimal immune health for hundreds of years and continues to be a go-to herb in our modern world today," said Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor & Medical Director at MegaFood. "The dark purple berries are a source of anthocyanins - a type of flavonoid also found in other deeply pigmented fruits such as blueberries, raspberries and bilberries, that help support the immune system.*"

To learn more about MegaFood Elderberry Zinc Immune Support* Syrup and the full line of immune support products, visit megafood.com

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair key vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and Vegan, and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

