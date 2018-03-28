Melt Shop Continues Aggressive Domestic and International Franchise Development

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, announced today that it is driving forward domestic and international franchise development efforts and will be meeting with experienced multi-unit operators at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The brand invites proven multi-unit operators interested in developing Melt Shop restaurants to visit booth 239 on Wednesday and Thursday during the conference, where executives from the company will be available to discuss franchise opportunities.

In late 2017, Melt Shop announced the company's franchise program and has already achieved tremendous success, signing agreements to develop 26 locations worldwide in key markets like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Middle East. To continue with Melt Shop's rapid growth, the brand is seeking multi-unit franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios and those excited to be part of the melted sandwich movement. Since the company's founding in 2011, Melt Shop has grown to eight corporate locations throughout New York, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, and opened its first international franchise location in Kuwait City, Kuwait in January 2018 as a part of a seven restaurant Middle East expansion deal.

"It's been an exciting start to 2018 and we couldn't be happier with the response our franchise program has received, both here in the U.S. and around the world," said Spencer Rubin, Founder and CEO of Melt Shop. "As the brand continues to grow, we're looking for partners that have strong hospitality experience and knowledge of their markets, and who are passionate about the brand."

Melt Shop currently has opportunities domestically in the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sales range based on Melt Shops' six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD).

"We know our franchise partners are a vital part of our brand's success and will continue to be as we expand our efforts to grow to 100 locations over the next five years," said Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop. "We welcome all experienced entrepreneurs and interested multi-unit operators to stop by our booth at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. There are many opportunities for us to broaden the brand in various regions throughout the world and we're energized to meet franchisees interested in helping us grow the business."

Melt Shop's focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than six years. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It's a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news, and visit Melt Shop at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at booth 239 to learn more about franchising opportunities.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin' Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight domestic locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and an international location in Kuwait. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners ("FPP"), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin' Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melt-shop-continues-aggressive-domestic-and-international-franchise-development-300620992.html

SOURCE Melt Shop

Related Links

http://www.meltshop.com

