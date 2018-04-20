Members Of U.S. Congress To Participate In National Take Your Children To Work Day With Tuesday's Children

WHAT Nonprofit Tuesday's Children arranges for members of Congress to take children who lost a parent in the military or to terrorism to work for National Take Your Children to Work Day.







WHO Sen. Lisa Murkowsky (AK)

Sen. Roger Wicker (MS)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (PA)

Rep. Sanford Bishop (GA)

Rep. Don Bacon (NE)

Rep. Carol Shae-Porter (NH)

Rep. Luis Correa (CA)

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX)







WHEN/WHERE Thursday, April 26, 2018; U.S. Capitol

Participating members of Congress will be individually hosting children throughout the day at different times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.







WHY More than 21,000 families have lost an immediate family member in the military since 9/11, and over 3,000 children lost a parent in 9/11. These families and children have had to learn to heal and move forward with their lives. Members of Congress will be spending time with these children on National Take Your Children to Work Day.







MEDIA Media may cover Senators and Representatives interacting with their designated child and participating in various activities to show the children what it is like to be a member of Congress. All media must be credentialed in advance.







TUESDAY'S CHILDREN Tuesday's Children is the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities and people impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss. Programs offered include youth support and guidance, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. More information can be found at www.TuesdaysChildren.org.





