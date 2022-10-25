Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Advanced Technology Such As Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Rotating Biological Contactors and More Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



Aisa-Pacific was the largest region in the membrane bioreactor market in 2021, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the membrane bioreactor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of water pollution is significantly contributing to the growth of the membrane bioreactors market. Water pollution occurs when toxic substances, often chemical products or microorganisms, are discharged into a stream, river, lake, or ocean. Such occurrences of water pollution arise from the scarcity of pure and drinkable water. Due to the sheer rise in water pollution, these membrane bioreactors serve as a viable alternative for water treatment via microfiltration or ultrafiltration.

For instance, according to a March 2021 United Nations Environment Programme global report, over 3 billion people worldwide are at risk of disease because the quality of their rivers, lakes, and groundwater is unknown. Furthermore, In October 2020, according to an article published by the Center for American Progress, more than 80,000 miles of rivers and streams are labelled as impaired due to nutrient pollution, and over 2.5 million acres of ponds, reservoirs and lakes are unsafe due to nutrient pollution. Therefore, the rising water pollution is expected to boost demand for membrane bioreactors during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the membrane bioreactor market. Major companies operating in the membrane bioreactor market are focused on providing technologically-advanced water treatment solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing advanced technological frameworks into their treatment solution, such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, rotating biological contactor, aeration technology, mechanical filtration, and others that offer a high level of organic and suspended solids removal.

For Instance, in March 2022, Japan-based Toray Industries, a water treatment membrane, and technical services company, launched the TBW-HR series of ultralow-pressure reverse osmosis membrane elements that enhance neutral molecule rejection. With the help of controlling RO membrane micropore sizes and membrane structures, these new offerings significantly improve the rejection of silica, boron, and other neutral molecules from untreated water.



In October 2019, DuPont. a US-based chemical company, acquired the Memcor business, including ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies, from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition of Evoqua ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration (MBR) technologies, DuPont will add water purification and separation capabilities, including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resins, to their portfolio. Evoqua is a US-based provider of water treatment systems.



