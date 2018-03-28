MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Recognized Nationally for Maternity Care Excellence

In addition to demonstrating better quality and superior patient outcomes while remaining cost effective, the Blue Shield of California designation is also based on a patient's likeliness to recommend the hospital to others to have their babies there.

Saddleback Medical Center's better overall health outcomes are also attributed to its low percentage of early elective deliveries and c-section births—areas that gained the hospital national attention beginning decades ago when it was among the first in the nation to find solutions to address these issues, and that leadership continues today.

"The Magnet designation highlights the remarkable, compassionate care provided to mothers, babies and families by our physicians and nurses for both routine and high-risk pregnancies," says Saddleback Medical Center CEO Marcia Manker. "We're proud to deliver our award-winning, exceptional maternity care in a beautiful, comfortable environment at The Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center."

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is listed frequently among America's Best Hospitals, Best of Orange County Hospitals and in several clinical areas, including Truven Health Analytics Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and American Heart Association's Gold Plus for cardiac and stroke care. Centers of excellence include cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, orthopedics, spine care, diabetes, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care medicine, breast health, imaging, women's health, geriatric care, and minimally invasive and robotic surgery. It is also designated a Magnet organization, the nation's highest and most prestigious honor for nursing excellence. The Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center offers personalized obstetrics, highly regarded perinatal program, and neonatal intensive care unit. Recent U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings include heart failure and colon cancer surgery. It is part of MemorialCare, a Southern California nonprofit integrated delivery system including five hospitals, more than 200 care locations, MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. To learn about The Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center, visit www.memorialcare.org/baby.

