Memories 2 Wear Custom Designed Apparel to be Added to Amazon Prime One Day Catalog

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Sarasota Florida company, Memories 2 Wear announces its custom designed apparel will be added to an Amazon Prime one day catalog. Memories 2 Wear publishes items that focus on memories of worldwide travelers. Remembering where you have been, where you are, and where you want to be is its theme. Products such as hats, tee-shirts, hoodies and aprons, as well as photo albums and printed items are included. Adding its products to Amazon Prime makes it possible to distribute its products worldwide to over a dozen countries.

HOODIE FISH PICTURE

The company has thousands of new designs it can now add to the Amazon Prime catalog. Memories 2 Wear is offering customers a $400.00 voucher for future choices from the Amazon Prime catalog. A $100.00 contribution as an INDIEGOGO founder is rewarded with a "commutative apparel" item identifying them as an INDIEGOGO founding contributor and vouchers totaling $400.00 of their choice from the Amazon Prime catalog.

Take advantage of this offer go to WWW.MEMORIES2WEAR.COM

Raymond Holland, CO-Founder and President, says the expansion would not have been possible without the Indiegogo crowd funding platform. Indeigogo's 9,500,000 followers help fund startups and expansions of innovative companies and ideas. Cynthia Holland Co-Founder and Head Designer says as a daily user of Amazon Prime, she is thrilled with this expansion. Beth Griffith, a personal friend of the Hollands states, "What better way to support a start-up and shop for $400.00 worth of free merchandise on Amazon."

