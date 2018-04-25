Memories Made in the Saddle

HELENA, Mont., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Western Dreams, a mother, Kara, and daughter, Nya, experience ranch life, rodeo and horseback riding while creating unforgettable memories in Montana.

Western Dreams is episode 27 in the Discover Your #MontanaMoment video series and it can be viewed on VISITMT.COM.

http://www.visitmt.com/campaign/montana-tv/episode-27.html

Western dreams come to life in Big Sky Country.

As part of their mother-daughter getaway, Kara and Nya experience the western tradition of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo. They watched with awe as cowboys and cowgirls compete in events of precision and skill, like barrel racing and calf roping. Sharing the thrilling moments of hopeful anticipation during the bull and saddle bronc riding, they cheer for the riders who hold their position for as many seconds as possible. Nya takes the opportunity to meet a few of the rodeo riders and learn more about the training and athleticism western rodeo events require.

"Most memorable for me, is to have Nya be exposed to all of these strong women that are confident, that are hardworking," reflects Kara Shapiro. "To show her that anything she wants to do, she's able to do."

The western experience continues with a horseback riding excursion while staying at the Rocking Z Guest Ranch. Kara and Nya take in the stunning views, as their horses cross through the meandering current and climb rolling hills with the mountains in the distance. It's the perfect setting for fulfilling Nya's passion for riding. The horses also feel relaxed as they move easily and responsively under the mother and daughter. While they've experienced this many times as ranch horses, you can almost sense equal excitement at the adventure as their ears shift forward and they walk eagerly along the route. This mutual excitement and passion for riding, western life and the outdoors is the driving force for Zack and Patty Wirth, owners of the Rocking Z Guest Ranch.

"Rocking Z Ranch is all about feeling free, in the open spaces that are here," say Justi Vonada, ranch wrangler. "And leaving with something to always remember."

Rocking Z Guest Ranch focuses on the beauty of natural experiences and respect for the environment where the ranch operates. One of the experiences you will discover is learning natural horsemanship methods that focus on building and strengthening communication between horse and rider. Riding without a saddle and bridle, as Nya experienced, demonstrates how mutual trust and respect make these tools unnecessary. The ranch's focus on this horse and rider bond is part of preserving the heritage of western life and the tradition of depending on your horse as your daily partner and companion. You don't have to go far during your stay to explore the untouched beauty around you. Going for a horseback excursion on the ranch's property demonstrates the vastness of the green valleys and mountainous terrain dotted with pine forests. On the breeze, you can smell the pine and sagebrush as it carries the song of a meadowlark in the distance. It is here, as the blue sky stretches infinitely overhead, that you can truly feel the meaning of the "Last Best Place."

"The vastness of the valley and to be able to see the big sky of Montana was remarkable," says Kara. "It's really important having these moments of life together."

Kara and Nya Shapiro's western adventures are just a few ways to discover your #MontanaMoment. You can find yours with horseback riding, rodeos and the many ranch experiences Montana has to offer. Explore the unlimited possibilities for family fun in Montana, and make lasting memories like the Shapiros did.

MOTBD markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, relaxing hospitality and competitive business climate to promote the state as a place to visit and do business. For more information, go to VISITMT.COM.

