MENA B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 - Oman and Bahrain Expect to See Nearly Four Times their 2015 Level of Online Sales in 2020

MENA B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 tells of strong growth rates for online retail sales in the eleven countries covered in this regional report.
Most countries of the Middle East and North Africa region have lagged the global average in share of total retail attributed to B2C E-Commerce, suggesting large potential for growth in the near future. The publication cites forecasts of increasing Internet connectivity, particularly through smartphones, and broader acceptance of online shopping as drivers of increasing sales. This trend is particularly noted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the top two B2C E-Commerce markets in the MENA area.
Other factors also contribute to online retail sales growth. In Israel, another leader in the MENA region, cross-border shopping in search of lower prices through global sites such as Alibaba or Amazon is a driver of online sales, according to this report. Governmental administrative action also paves the way for B2C E-Commerce. Egypt's government has adopted a national strategy with the objective of doubling the number of online merchants and expects to see double digit growth rates through 2020.
Local and regional E-Commerce sellers such as Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon's Souq.com compete with the global online merchants for the attention of the online shoppers in the MENA region. Thanks to this increasing competition, Oman and Bahrain expect to see nearly four times their 2015 level of online sales in 2020. The report also includes forecasts of sales growth of other nations in the region.
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- Avito
- Awok.com
- Delivery Hero
- Digikala
- Dubizzle Middle East FZ-LLC
- eBay Inc.
- Fetchr
- HiCart.com
- Jarir Bookstore
- Jumia Group
- Noon E Commerce
- Shufersal
- Souq.com FZ-LLC
- Wadi.com
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, incl. the Middle East and Africa, in %, 2016 & 2021f
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, and CAGR, in %, by Region, incl. the Middle East and Africa, 2011, 2016 & 2021f
Retail E-Commerce Sales in the Middle East and Africa, in USD billion, and Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2016-2021f
E-Commerce Sales in MENA, by Airlines, E-Commerce, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD billion, by Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, in USD billion, 2016
Internet Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Algeria, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, 2016
Smartphone Penetration in MENA, in % of Adults, by Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and UAE, March 2017
Devices Used to Access the Internet in MENA, in % of Adults, by Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and UAE, March 2017
Retail E-Commerce Sales in the GCC, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Other GCC Countries, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f
Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales in the GCC, by Countries, in %, 2015 & 2020f
Breakdown of Devices Used for Browsing & Researching and for Purchasing & Checkout, in % of Online Shoppers in the GCC, October 2016
Breakdown of Frequency of Webrooming and Showrooming, in % of Online Shoppers in the GCC, October 2016
Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers in the GCC, October 2016
Share of Local Millennials in the GCC Buying From Local and from International Sites, in %, July 2017
Product Categories to Purchase Online, in % of Local Millennials in the GCC, July 2017
Top 3 Barriers to Online Shopping, in % of Local Millennials in the GCC Who Did Not Shop Online, July 2017
3. UAE
3.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018 3.2. Trends
Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, March 2017
Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased via Smartphone, in %, October 2016
Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Domestic Shoppers Only, Domestic and Cross-Border Shoppers, and Cross-Border Shoppers Only, in %, October 2016
Top Reasons for Buying From Top 3 Foreign Markets, in % of Online Shoppers in the UAE Buying From the Respective Market, October 2016
3.3. Sales & Shares
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f
E-Commerce Sales, by Airlines, Retail, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD billion, 2015 & 2016
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AED billion, 2016, 2017 & 2021f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2015 & 2016
3.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016
Breakdown of Preferred Channels for Shopping, by In-Store and Online, in % of Consumers, January 2017
Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % of Respondents, 2016
3.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
3.6. Payment
Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
3.7. Delivery
Retailers' Perceptions of Customers' Attitude to E-Commerce Delivery, in % of Respondents, October 2017
3.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, January 2018
Market Share of Amazon and Souq in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2015 & 2016
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits, in millions, UAE's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, December 2017
4. Saudi Arabia
4.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
4.2. Trends
Devices Used to Connect to the Internet, in % of Adults, March 2017
Share of Online Shoppers Who Make Purchases via Smartphone, in %, May 2017
Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased via Social Media Sites or Applications, in %, May 2017
Origins of Online Purchases Made in the Previous 12 Months, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2017
4.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in SAR billion, 2016 and Annual Growth Forecast for the Next Years, in %, as of August 2017
E-Commerce Sales, by Airlines, Retail, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD billion, 2015 & 2016
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in % 2017e
4.4. Users & Shoppers
Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016 & Q2 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Respondents, May 2017
Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2017
Breakdown of Perception of Security of Online Shopping, by Online Shoppers and Non-Online Shoppers, May 2017
4.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Channels Used to Purchase Selected Product Categories, by Online, Offline and Both, in % of Respondents, May 2017
Channels Used to Purchase Selected Categories of Services, by Online, Offline and Both, in % of Respondents, May 2017
4.6. Payment
Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Breakdown of Payment Methods Most Used in Online Shops According to E-Commerce Merchants, in % of Surveyed E-Commerce Merchants, June 2017
4.7. Delivery
Problems Most Commonly Encountered by E-Commerce Merchants, in % of Surveyed E-Commerce Merchants, June 2017 4.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, January 2018
Website Traffic Shares of the Leading Online Shopping Websites, in %, February 2015 & February 2017
5. Israel
5.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
5.2. Trends
Breakdown of Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Respondents, May 2017
Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Domestic Shoppers Only, Domestic and Cross-Border Shoppers, and Cross-Border Shoppers Only, in %, October 2016
Number of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, in millions, 2013 & 2016
5.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, by International and Local Sites, in ILS billion, 2013 & 2016
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2016
5.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2016
Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, 2013 & 2016
Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, May 2017
Perceived Advantages of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, September 2016
Perceived Disadvantages of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, September 2016
Average Number of Online Purchases, per Month and per Year, September 2016
Average Expenditure on the Last Online Purchase, in ILS, by Gender and Total, September 2016
5.5. Products
Breakdown of Spending on Selected Product Categories by Channel, According to Buyers in Each Category, in %, September 2016
5.6. Players
Top 5 Most Visited Online Shopping Sites, by Rank, by Local and International, June 2017
6. Egypt
6.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2018
6.2. Trends
Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, July 2017
Shopping Activities Conducted Online, in % of Individuals, 2016 & 2017
Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Domestic Shoppers Only, Domestic and Cross-Border Shoppers, and Cross-Border Shoppers Only, in %, October 2016
6.3. Sales & Shares
E-Commerce Sales, by Airline Tickets, Retail, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD billion, 2015 & 2016
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2015/2016 & 2019/2020
6.4. Users & Shoppers
Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2010 - 2016
Share of Internet Users Who Researched Goods or Services Online and Who Purchased Online, in %, 2016
Top 3 Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Internet Users Not Shopping Online, 2016
6.5. Products
Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
6.6. Payment
Top 3 Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Top 3 Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
6.7. Players
Share of Enterprises Selling Online and Buying Online, in %, by Size, 2016/2017
Website Traffic Shares of the Leading Online Shopping Websites, in %, February 2015 & February 2017
7. Iran
7.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
7.2. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in IRR billion, 2010 & 2015
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017e & 2019f
7.3. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Selected Types of Activities Carried Out Online, incl. E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, March 2016
7.4. Payment
Top 5 Merchant Acquirers, incl. Number of Transactions, in millions, Volume, in USD million, Number of Active Merchant Outlets and POS Terminals, 2016
Market Shares of the Top 3 Online Payment Gateway Operators, in %, December 2016
7.5. Players
Number of Certified Online Shops, in thousands, 2013-2017e
Number of Website Visits to Top 3 E-Commerce Websites, in millions, August 2016 & January 2017
8. Qatar
8.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
8.2. Trends
Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, March 2017
8.3. Sales & Shares
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 & 2020f
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f
8.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
8.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
8.6. Payment
Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
8.7. Players
Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Rank, December 2017
9. Kuwait
9.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
9.2. Sales & Shares
E-Commerce Sales, by Airlines, Retail, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD million, 2015 & 2016
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 & 2020f
9.3. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, January 2016
Attitudes Towards Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, January 2016
9.4. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
9.5. Payment
Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
10. Morocco
10.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2018
10.2. Trends
Smartphone Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Owners, by Age Group and Total, 2016
Mobile Shopper Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2015 & 2016
Breakdown of Origin of Sites Used to Purchase Online, by National and International Sites, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
10.3. Sales & Shares
Number of E-Commerce Transactions Made with Bank Cards, in millions, and Value, in MAD million, by Domestic Bank Cards and Domestic and Foreign Bank Cards (Total), 2012 - 2017
10.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Urban and Rural, and by Male and Female, 2016
Breakdown of Number of Purchases Made Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
Breakdown of Main Motivations to Shop Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
10.5. Products
Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
10.6. Payment
Main Barriers to Online Shopping, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users, 2016
10.7. Delivery
Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
10.8. Players
Top Online Shopping Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Total Website Visits, in millions, Morocco's Share of Website Visits, in %, February 2018
11. Lebanon
11.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
11.2. Trends
Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, March 2017
11.3. Sales & Shares
E-Commerce Sales, by Airlines, Retail, Entertainment, and Travel, in USD million, 2015 & 2016
11.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
11.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
11.6. Payment
Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
List of Selected Payment Providers, by Category, 2016
11.7 Players
List of Selected E-Commerce Companies, by Category, 2016
12. Bahrain
12.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
12.2. Trends
Selected Device Ownership, in % of Respondents, 2016
Mobile Shopper Penetration, in % of Respondents, 2016
12.3. Sales & Shares
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 & 2020f
12.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
Activities Carried Out Online, incl. Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, 2016
Barriers to Shopping Online, in % of Non-Online Shoppers, 2016
12.5. Products
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016
13. Oman
13.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, January 2018
13.2. Sales & Shares
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 & 2020f
13.3. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2016
