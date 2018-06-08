MENA Teleshopping Market, 2023 By Operation Type, Category, Payment Mode, Source of Order & Country

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "MENA Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear & Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MENA teleshopping market st is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2023, on the back of availability of highly popular as well as unique products, high per capita income, and growing television viewership base.

Moreover, live customer service from call centers, discounts and deals, and advertisement of products on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Instagram are some of the other factors expected to fuel teleshopping market in the Middle East and North Africa region in the coming years.

MENA Teleshopping Market report, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in MENA:

  • Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear & Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, By Country
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the MENA teleshopping market are

  • Citruss TV FZ LLC
  • KID Shopping Channel Ltd.
  • United Trading & Marketing Ltd. Co. (U-Mark)
  • Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP
  • Teleone Consumers Product Private Limited
  • HBN Network Private Limited
  • Thane International Inc.
  • Mulin TV Shopping
  • Souktv Morocco
  • MeShopTV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Teleshopping: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview

6. MENA Teleshopping Market Outlook

7. Saudi Arabia Teleshopping Market Outlook

8. Israel Teleshopping Market Outlook

9. UAE Teleshopping Market Outlook

10. Qatar Teleshopping Market Outlook

11. Egypt Teleshopping Market Outlook

12. Other Countries Teleshopping Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Business Model Analysis

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nz243/mena_teleshopping?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mena-teleshopping-market-2023-by-operation-type-category-payment-mode-source-of-order--country-300662360.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

13:45 ET Brazil Facility Management Market 2013-2018 & 2023

13:30 ET Brazil Water Purifiers Market to 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MENA Teleshopping Market, 2023 By Operation Type, Category, Payment Mode, Source of Order & Country

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:15 ET