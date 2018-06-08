MENA Teleshopping Market, 2023 By Operation Type, Category, Payment Mode, Source of Order & Country

MENA teleshopping market st is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2023, on the back of availability of highly popular as well as unique products, high per capita income, and growing television viewership base.

Moreover, live customer service from call centers, discounts and deals, and advertisement of products on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Instagram are some of the other factors expected to fuel teleshopping market in the Middle East and North Africa region in the coming years.

MENA Teleshopping Market report, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in MENA:

Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear & Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the MENA teleshopping market are



Citruss TV FZ LLC

KID Shopping Channel Ltd.

United Trading & Marketing Ltd. Co. (U-Mark)

Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP

Teleone Consumers Product Private Limited

HBN Network Private Limited

Thane International Inc.

Mulin TV Shopping

Souktv Morocco

MeShopTV

Key Topics Covered:



1. Teleshopping: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview



6. MENA Teleshopping Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Teleshopping Market Outlook



8. Israel Teleshopping Market Outlook



9. UAE Teleshopping Market Outlook



10. Qatar Teleshopping Market Outlook



11. Egypt Teleshopping Market Outlook



12. Other Countries Teleshopping Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Business Model Analysis



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nz243/mena_teleshopping?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mena-teleshopping-market-2023-by-operation-type-category-payment-mode-source-of-order--country-300662360.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

