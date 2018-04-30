Mendix Strengthens Leadership Position in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform as a Service

High-productivity aPaaS (hpaPaaS) solutions provide rapid application development (RAD) features for development, deployment and execution — in the cloud. These solutions enable the enterprise to utilize a full range of developer assets from business developers to core IT developers, and deliver applications ranging from tactical to strategic applications for full scale deployment.

"We have always seen better collaboration between Business and IT teams as the only way to accelerate time to value for app development," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "Our customers are able to achieve better business outcomes by enabling a continuum of developers and stakeholders to build better apps together, and it's great to see our strategy again result in a strong leadership placement by Gartner."

The only Low-Code Platform for Business and Professional Developers

Combining full-stack visual development capabilities, a cloud-native architecture and an integrated set of tools for the complete application lifecycle, Mendix is uniquely suited to enable high-velocity application development so enterprises can:

Empower Business and Professional developers: Mendix provides a web-based WYSIWYG environment so Business Developers can rapidly prototype and visually model full-stack applications without the need to code. Professional developers can then turn these prototypes into production-ready apps by adding complex logic functionality and custom code extensions.

Build once, run anywhere: Mendix supports the development of multi-channel apps that run on desktops, tablets, and smartphones, without multiple tools and code bases. Developers can quickly design attractive user interfaces and experiences, leveraging reusable design elements, native features, and offline functionality.

Create smart experiences: Design smart, engaging user experiences leveraging IoT and cognitive services, as well as emerging user interaction methods, such as conversational UIs, chat bots, and VPAs. Using Mendix, developers can drag and drop pre-built connectors to bind these capabilities to their apps, without writing code.

Promote agile development: With agile project management capabilities and a built-in feedback loop, Mendix promotes rapid, iterative development in collaboration with the business. Teams can quickly deliver MVPs that address a few key features, and then leverage user feedback to enhance applications incrementally over time.

Mendix Offers Unrivaled Cloud-Native Deployment Options and Partner Ecosystem

Mendix is the only low-code platform to leverage containerization as a core technology within its runtime so enterprises have the flexibility to run their apps on any Cloud Foundry or Docker-based environment, including Kubernetes, IBM Cloud, Mendix Cloud, Pivotal, and SAP Cloud Platform. The Mendix platform supports hybrid computing models with vertical and horizontal autoscaling and offers robust high availability, with very low latency, for failovers across multiple availability zones

Mendix recently announced global reseller agreements with SAP and IBM, through which both companies will resell the Mendix platform so enterprises can deploy apps built on Mendix seamlessly to the SAP Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud respectively.

A Mendix customer review on Gartner Peer Insights states, "Overall experiences have been very positive - we have been able to quickly adapt to the business's wants and needs. Mendix's many integration options have allowed us to implement Mendix applications in various environments and processes. The visual nature of the modeler makes back-end processes transparent and easy to build, test and improve on, which allows us to quickly add value for the company."

Download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for High Productivity Enterprise Application Platform as a Service

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

