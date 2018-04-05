Mentor expands the Veloce emulation platform with Veloce StratoT

The Veloce StratoT features a unique footprint that expands capacity options and demonstrates continuity in the capacity roadmap for the Veloce Strato platform. The Veloce StratoT supports designs from 40 million gates (MG) up to 1.25 billion gates (BG) depending on configuration, features power consumption of 17kW, and represents an ideal solution for data center applications. A fully loaded Veloce StratoT supports up to 32 independent users, and delivers the best power-per-gate on the market. With the expansion of the Veloce Strato platform, customers now have a secure roadmap for significantly increasing emulation capacity within the same hardware family, while protecting their initial investment and achieving best cost of ownership.

"What we appreciate most is that the Veloce Strato roadmap not only addresses growing capacity needs, but it also maps to the diverse and expanding challenges of HW/SW validation," said Nasr Ullah, senior director of Samsung Electronics PowerPerformance architecture team, SARC (Samsung Austin Research Center). "With the Veloce Strato emulation platform we get more than just talk about 'shift left', we get technology that makes the shift left promise a reality in a way that can be easily executed in our existing verification environment."

"Since its introduction in February 2017, the Veloce Strato platform has earned rave reviews from customers across a wide range of applications," said Eric Selosse, vice president and general manager of the Mentor Emulation Division. "Customers like the scalability of the Veloce Strato platform, and now the new Veloce StratoT gives them even more options relative to capacity and footprint. Based on customer feedback, there is clear indication that the Veloce Strato platform represents a roadmap capable of successfully serving the emulation market for the years to come."

About the Veloce Strato emulation platform

The Veloce Strato emulation platform uses innovative software running on powerful, qualified hardware and an extensible operating system, to target design risks faster than hardware-centric strategies. Now considered among the most versatile and powerful of verification tools, emulation greatly expands the ability of project teams to conduct hardware debugging, hardware/software co-verification or integration, system-level prototyping, low-power verification and power estimation and performance characterization. The Veloce Strato platform further reinforces Mentor's role as an industry pioneer in all facets of hardware emulation, with the largest portfolio of use models (Apps), best total throughput, fastest co-model bandwidth and time-to-visibility, and plans for highest effective capacity available.

