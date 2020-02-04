MER Announces Launch of New Product Immerse

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Williams, President of MER and the MER Conference™, announces the launch of Immerse™, a new offering from the MER family of products designed to transform the nature of Information Governance education.

IMMERSE Changes the Game for Information Governance Education

Immerse is a focused, intensive educational approach that takes the attendee on a deep dive into a specific area of Information Governance concern. MER Immerse joins the MER Conference and MER Sapient™ as a complementary offering that leverages leading industry experts and relevant content to create a highly informative and professionally valuable experience.

Unconstrained by a fixed format or geographical limitations of the MER Conference, or the time restrictions of an online webinar, Immerse will create opportunities to delve deeply into specific Information Governance domains over the course of a few hours or days and will bring this content closer to the audience through a local approach to delivery.

The inaugural Immerse event will take place May 4-5 in Chicago and will be co-located at the 28th annual MER Conference. This event will be focused on information governance in the Microsoft Office 365 domain. This experience will feature 8 dedicated sessions from industry experts who will provide valuable technical insights into such areas of concern as eDiscovery in Office 365, governance in Microsoft Teams, the use of Microsoft Unified Labeling, and long-term preservation of records using Office 365. Event and registration information available at www.merimmerse.com

"Immerse extends the ability of the MER brand to reach our customers more regularly, conveniently and deeply while maintaining a palatable price point. Our mission to better equip information governance practitioners to more meaningfully impact their organization's business objectives will be better served with Immerse," said Seth Williams.

Future events will focus on such areas as CyberSecurity, Digital Transformation, Data Privacy and the technological developments affecting IG. The challenges facing IG professionals are broad and Immerse intends to provide them with deep knowledge in specific areas of concern so that they can better contribute to the development of successful IG programs within their organizations.

Immerse will bring similar events to other locations across the country and will help transform IG education from the practice of merely imparting information to the concept of empowering professionals to positively impact the success of their organizations.

