Merck/MSD recognizes The BlocPartners as Diversity Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that The BlocPartners network has been awarded "Diversity Partner of the Year" by Merck/MSD during their 2019 Economic Summit. The award recognizes agency partners who have demonstrated exemplary performance, exceptional contribution to business growth, economic impact, community involvement, and a shared commitment to the values that drive Merck/MSD.

Rico Viray (left) and Susan Miller Viray (right), founders of The Bloc, accept the Diversity Award on behalf of The BlocPartners.

"This award is as meaningful as they come," said Rico Viray, Founder and Chairman of The BlocPartners. "Diversity is part of our core values and being recognized for the range of thinking we provide for clients like Merck/MSD is what we work so hard for every day."

In presenting The BlocPartners with this honor, Merck/MSD cited their diverse approach to solution-oriented thinking, creativity, quality delivery, accessibility, and global presence as factors that drove the decision. For over 10 years, The BlocPartners have forged a continued partnership with Merck/MSD spanning dozens of brands and categories, including vaccines, oncology, cardiovascular health, infectious diseases, and more. With active, ongoing work in markets across the globe, we are thrilled to continue this partnership, a true testament to The BlocPartners mission: Greater Together.

About The BlocPartners:

The BlocPartners, LLC is an international network of 18 top-ranking health creative and medical communications agencies operating in 29 key major and emerging markets. Every single day, The BlocPartners network of health-native agencies come together across countries to identify insights, break down barriers, and create effective global brand strategies and campaigns to help clients achieve their goals and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients, caregivers, and professionals they serve.

Visit www.theblocpartners.com to learn more.

