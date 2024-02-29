MERCURY® FINANCIAL PARTNERS WITH BWH HOTELS TO OFFER CO-BRANDED VISA CREDIT CARD

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Financial, a company dedicated to expanding financial inclusion, announced today an agreement in partnership with BWH Hotels (BWH). Under this partnership, Mercury Financial will become the new exclusive credit card provider with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, as the payment network for the award-winning Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) loyalty program.

Slated for release later in 2024, the BWR Visa Signature card is designed with a host of benefits, including enhanced rewards, and will provide a faster way to earn BWR points to redeem for free or discounted room nights at any of BWH's 4,300 properties in over 100 countries and territories around the world.

"We are delighted to become the exclusive co-branded credit card partner for such an esteemed global hospitality brand. This partnership will allow more BWR members to have access to a credit card that gives them a faster way to earn valuable BWR points and benefits," said James Peterson, CEO, Mercury Financial. "With BWH and Visa, we will create a leading co-branded card program designed to enhance BWH's guest experience and bring them unparalleled value through our credit card program."

"We are pleased to partner with Mercury Financial, a company that is as committed and passionate about their customers as we are about our guests. Working with Mercury Financial and Visa will allow us to provide our guests with more ways to accrue points that can be redeemed for sought-after rewards such as worldwide free night redemptions, exclusive member rates, and other incentives," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer for BWH.

"We've joined with BWH and Mercury Financial to offer a consumer credit solution that rewards loyalty members and meets their evolving needs," said Kirk Stuart, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Merchant, Acquiring & Enablement, Visa. "Our collaboration aims to foster loyalty among travel enthusiasts who seek both memorable experiences and value."

About Mercury Financial

Mercury® Financial LLC is a mission-driven fintech organization that expands financial inclusion, helping over 1.6 million hardworking Americans build better credit and better lives. Founded in 2017 and backed by advanced technology, the privately held company provides customers access to more than $6 billion in credit. Mercury is backed by Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Mercury offers credit card products issued by First Bank & Trust, Brookings, SD, pursuant to a license from Visa® USA Incorporated. The Company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has an office location in Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.MercuryFinancial.com and follow Mercury® Financial on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About BWH℠ Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

SOURCE Mercury Financial