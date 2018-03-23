Mercury Insurance is Ready to Help Policyholders Impacted by the Severe Storms

"Mercury Insurance is on high alert and ready to respond quickly to our customers' requests for help," said Mercury's Chief Claims Officer Randy Petro. "Californians should know that we're committed to providing Mercury policyholders with the assistance they need to help them begin to put their lives back together if disaster strikes."

Mercury claims adjusters will assess damage to policyholders' property due to rain and wind and Petro advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help the claims process run smoothly.

When filing a claim

Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.

Be prepared to provide your policy number.

Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.

Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.

Keep copies of communications between you and your adjuster.

Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

Mercury, specializing in personal auto and homeowners insurance, encourages customers to review insurance policies each year with their local agents.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

