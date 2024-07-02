Mercy Medical Center First in Mid-Atlantic Region to Offer Orthopedic Patients New Mixed Reality Technology Platform for Shoulder Surgery

Dr. Gregory Gasbarro will be available for a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 11 AM ET to answer questions from media. Media register here to attend and receive the video and the transcript after the event.

BALTIMORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized for orthopedic surgery, Mercy Medical Center is now the first in the mid-Atlantic region to offer shoulder arthroplasty using a new mixed reality technology platform known as Blueprint Mixed Reality (MR) Guidance, developed by Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies.

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland Stryker Blueprint Mixed Reality

Mercy's Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, a Board Certified, Shoulder Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center at Mercy, is only the 6th surgeon in the U.S. to perform shoulder replacement surgery utilizing this new technology.

According to Dr. Gasbarro, Medical Director of the Shoulder Joint Journey program at Mercy, the MR technology permits surgeons to tailor shoulder joint replacement procedures to the specific needs and anatomy of each patient. "This means a highly precise and personalized shoulder replacement, thanks to superior accuracy in glenoid (socket) pin placement and implant positioning," Dr. Gasbarro said. "It's a leap forward in what can be achieved compared with current techniques."

The Blueprint Mixed Reality system overlays 3D holographic images with real-life, enabling the surgeon to maintain a direct view of the surgical site while simultaneously visualizing and manipulating a holographic representation of the patient's anatomy and the surgeon's pre-operative plan. "While virtual reality immerses the viewer into a completely artificial world, mixed reality overlays 3D images with what we see in real life, allowing the two to interact. The 3D surgical technique, known as stereotaxic surgery, used in Mixed Reality Guidance, takes surgery to the next level," Dr. Gasbarro explained.

An FDA-Cleared medical device, the Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance System is designed to allow surgeons to execute their surgical plan within two millimeters and two degrees of their pre-operative plan. "This technology allows the surgeon to plan and execute the surgery based on precise images of the patient's shoulder, so there is far less risk of the implant being placed improperly," Dr. Gasbarro said.

"The CT scan of the patient can be visualized without needing to walk over to a computer. 3D models of the humerus (upper arm bone) and the glenoid can be manipulated and overlaid on to the surgical field. Furthermore, guidance trackers are placed in the patient which gives the surgeon instant feedback regarding the location and angle of the pin being placed. It tells me exactly where it needs to be positioned, for each individual patient. We no longer need a printed 3D guide," he added.

Dr. Gasbarro is one of a highly skilled team of shoulder surgeons with the Shoulder Joint Journey program at Mercy who provide advanced upper extremity care for both degenerative and congenital diseases, as well as acute trauma and workplace injuries.

Recognized as a global leader in medical technologies, Stryker offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated teaching facility and Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center