Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) today named Andrew Snyder Senior Vice President, Head of Video, effective immediately. In this role, Snyder oversees digital programming and production, business affairs and studio operations, and video revenue strategy. Reporting to Stan Pavlovsky, President Meredith Digital, Snyder oversees the portfolio's digital video business with the exception of the Entertainment and Television Groups.

"A digital media veteran, Andrew is a talented and seasoned leader with a proven track record of growing video businesses," said Pavlovsky. "With a keen understanding of the marketplace, Andrew is the right choice to extend our premium brands to this platform in ways that will deliver unmatched consumer experiences."

Ian Orefice, Head of Video, has decided to leave Meredith to focus on television and film development full time. Orefice will continue to work on select television projects and help with the transition until his departure at the end of the summer. He continues to report to Bruce Gersh, Executive Vice President, President of PEOPLE and ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY, who also oversees Meredith's National Media Group television and digital video entertainment production.

Lauren Mikler, Executive Producer, Video, Entertainment Group, which includes the soon-to-launch daily live show "Chatter on Twitter," has added responsibilities to oversee the group's digital video programming, reporting to Will Lee, Senior Vice President, Digital, Entertainment Group.

"Lauren is an immensely talented creative producer for short- and long-form video and will be instrumental in the growth of our entertainment video programming," said Lee.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 85% of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. Meredith National Media Group also includes The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

