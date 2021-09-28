Merge Announces Robert Williams as New Head of Sales

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API, Inc., the company providing one API for all B2B integrations, announced that Robert Williams has joined the company as Head of Sales. Williams will own go-to-market strategy as part of Merge's executive team.

"Our whole team is thrilled to have Robert join Merge. His past experience not just in sales, but in building and scaling integration partnerships is extremely valuable for a company at our stage." Said co-founder Shensi Ding. "We're so excited to work with Robert as he brings our sales org to the next level."

Williams will oversee expansion of the company's sales team from its New York City office.

"I'm excited to join a team that shares my passion for helping organizations grow through gaining access to strong integrations." Said Williams. "My vision is to apply a customer-centric approach to the entire Merge customer journey and build a high-performance team that cares deeply about its customers."

Williams joins Merge from his role as Sales Manager at Procurify, a B2B spend management system. He played a key role in growing company revenue from $500k to $8 million+ ARR. As Head of Strategic Business Development, Williams focused on integrations and technical partnerships as well as expanding opportunities for partners through referral programs. Williams has his Bachelors of Commerce in Management from the University of Victoria.

ABOUT MERGE:

Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to over 48+ HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and Accounting integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.

Merge has raised $4.5 million from NEA, with investments from the former CEO of Mulesoft and the CEO of Cloudflare. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City.

