Mergers and Acquisitions in the IVD Market, 2019 Report Featuring Major Players - Roche, Abbotts, Danaher, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) products continue to see positive sales growth in many categories. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture. In this environment, companies are making strategic acquisitions that simultaneously add a revenue stream and product innovation. The report looks at these market transactions in Mergers and Acquisitions in the IVD Market, recording more than 220 acquisitions in the diagnostics industry from 2016 to June 2019.

Though some segments of the overall IVD market are still relatively small, they represent the biggest growth areas in the market. The report focuses on acquisitions in these growing segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD, including the following:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)

Companion Diagnostics

The merger and acquisition activities of major players in the market are of course of interest as well, therefore the report provides detailed discussion of activities of leading companies, including:

Roche

Abbott

Danaher

From 2018 to 2019, the report provides summaries of the market impact of numerous transactions, including:

Danaher / Beckman Coulter Acquisitions in 2018 / 2019

QIAGEN M&A Activity

bioMrieux Activity in M&A

Illumina Acquisitions of PacBio, Edico Genome

From 2016 to 2017, the report provides summaries of the market impact of numerous transactions, including:

Abbott's Acquisitions, Divestures and the Alere Deal

Siemens' M&A Activity in Recent Years

Konica Minolta's Acquisitions of Ambry Genetics and Invicro, Building a Presence in Precision Medicine

Thermo's Completion of the Patheon Acquisition

Danaher's Acquisition of Molecular Diagnostics Leader Cepheid for Nearly $4 Billion

The information presented in this report is the result of data gathered from government reports, company product literature and other corporate brochures and documents, as well as information found in the scientific and trade press.

1: Executive Summary

The Market Landscape

Next-Generation Sequencing



Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)



Companion Diagnostics



The Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Mergers and Acquisitions of Some Major Market Players

Roche



Abbotts Molecular Diagnostics Business Post-Acquisition of Alere



Danaher



Siemens



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mergers and Acquisitions across Various Market Segments

NGS Market Landscape Changing Fast



Cancer Testing (Liquid Biopsy)



Companion Diagnostics



Immunohistochemistry (Immunoassay) Market



Lab-Developed Test (LDT) Services Market



The PCR/NAAT Market



The Molecular Transplant Diagnostics Segment

Methodology

Selected 2018 / 2019 Acquisitions of Note

Danaher / Beckman Coulter Acquisitions in 2018 / 2019



Meridian Enters Syndromic with GenePOC Acquisition



Thermo Fisher Acquires Provider of Mass Spectrometry Software



QIAGEN M&A Activity



PerkinElmer Acquires Cell Assay Company



Charles River Labs M&A Activity



bioMrieux Active in M&A



Eli Lilly acquires Loxo Oncology for $8 billion



Luminex Completes Acquisition of MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Product Line



OraSure Acquires CoreBiome and Novosanis



Illumina Acquires PacBio, Edico Genome



Agilent Active in M&A



Recent Acquisitions by Quest



Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell



Bruker Acquires Majority Interest in Hain Lifescience, Infectious Disease-focused MDx Company



Grifols Expands Its Plasma Collection Network



Tecan Acquires NGS Company



Myriad Genetics Acquires Counsyl



Vela Diagnostics Buys Great Basin Scientific



Celgene Active in Early 2018



Early 2018 M &A Activity in Biotech - Sanofi Buys Bioverativ, Ablynx

&A Activity in Biotech - Sanofi Buys Bioverativ, Ablynx Selected 2016 / 2017 Acquisitions of Note



Chembio Diagnostics Acquires Malaysian Firm RVR Diagnostics



Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestures and the Alere Deal



Konica Minolta Acquires Ambry Genetics and Invicro, Building a Presence in Precision Medicine



Siemens Activity in Recent Years



Quidel Amends Alere Deal



Thermo Completes Patheon Acquisition



Agilent Acquires the Molecular and Sample Barcoding Patent Portfolios of Population Genetics



Enterome and Nestle Health Science Form Microbiome Diagnostics Partners



PerkinElmer Expansion via Tulip and Euroimmun Acquisitions



Sysmex Acquires Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)



LabCorp Completes PAML Acquisition



Cathay Fortune International Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Firm Epigenomics



Hologic Acquires Cynosure



Bio-Rad Acquires ddPCR Developer RainDance



Grifols Acquires NAT Donor Screening Unit from Hologic



Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Business Attracts Chinese Interest



Danaher Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Leader Cepheid for Nearly $4 Billion



Abbott Acquires St. Jude Medical, Adds Patient Monitoring and Neurostimulation Strength



Founding CTC Technology Finds Another Home



Curetis Acquisitions: Real-Time qPCR-based Gyronimo Platform and Asset from Siemens Technology Accelerator



Bruker Acquires Nucleic Acid Testing Assays and Syndromic Panel Technology



LabCorp Completes Its Acquisition of Sequenom



Bio-Techne Acquires Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)



Debiopharm Group Acquires GenePOC



Luminex Acquires Nanospheres Verigene Platform



Quest and DiaSorin Focused on Key Markets Following 2016 Acquisition Deal



Immucor Acquires Sirona Genomics



Illumina Establishes GRAIL Bio



Charles River Acquires Agilux and WIL Research

