Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker With Mesothelioma Because of Asbestos Exposure at Norfolk to Call for Instant Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a Navy Veteran or a shipyard worker with mesothelioma and your exposure to asbestos happened at the navy base/shipyard at Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Navy Base

"Norfolk, Virginia is home to the world's largest navy base and one of the largest shipyards on the planet. Norfolk has had this status for decades and the number of Navy Veterans or shipyard workers who have rotated though this combination navy base, shipyard, ship repair facility is in the hundreds of thousands or more. Prior to the 1980's US Navy Veterans stationed at Norfolk or shipyard workers working there were exposed to asbestos constantly.

"Our number one priority is seeing to it that US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard workers receive the very best financial compensation if they have mesothelioma. One of our most important services for a US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma is we provide them with on-the-spot access to the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys."

Important note to US Navy Veterans or Navy Shipyard workers with mesothelioma: "A mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran or US Navy Shipyard worker does not involve suing the US Navy. The financial compensation claim is focused on manufacturers of equipment, machinery, pipes, or insulation that contained asbestos."

For more information about the US Navy Shipyard in Norfolk Virginia please visit their website: http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/.

For a recent news article about the condition of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and other US Navy Shipyards please review the following news article: http://pilotonline.com/business/defense-shipyards/article_3c5e4e79-73c1-56cf-a993-fe12b3398f7c.html.

Each year about 3,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High -risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, millwrights, welders, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, construction workers, rail road workers, and firemen. Typically, the exposure to asbestos for these types of workers occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 70 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and their medical condition is grave or if they passed away immediately after the medical diagnosis of mesothelioma"

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

