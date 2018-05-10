Messaging Made Free and Easy (and Without the Need for WIFI)

MIAMI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pix Wireless today launches its first 'World SIM Card,' offering free messaging without the need for a WIFI connection or mobile data plan.

Just in time for the summer get-away, the 'World SIM Card' can be used in more than 193 countries around the world, as well as 220 cruise ships.

Using the latest technology, the smart SIM instantly connects to your favourite messaging applications, including: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, WeChat and Viber. The only charge for one year is just $29.99, which includes free SIM delivery.

As well as messaging, it can be used to make calls, send SMS, or use data. Users can 'top-up' the card online and enjoy discounted rates of up to 125% less than traditional roaming charges.

Andrew Taber, CEO & Founder of Pix Wireless, said: "Our World SIM Card has been hailed as a real game-changer. Messaging is the most popular way many of us stay in touch, especially millennials. However, one of the frustrations of modern living is access to a WIFI network, or losing connectivity with weak home operator roaming agreements when abroad. We have eliminated that problem."

"This is the ultimate solution, allowing you to stay connected to messaging services instantly, from all corners of the globe. Users can also make huge savings on calls and data too. There's no hidden fees, no contracts and no ongoing costs – you just pay for what you need, making it smart and affordable."

The growth of messaging services on smartphones has exploded in recent years. WhatsApp estimate that one billion people send 55 billion messages a day*

Simple to use, Pix World provides the most reliable world SIM available. Once inserted in to a smartphone or tablet it works instantly, using 4G LTE and connecting at a rate of up to 100Mbit/s.

Talk, text, and data loaded on a Pix World Sim never expires.

Launching in 2013 in USA, Pix Wireless is a mobile virtual network operator (MNVO) powered by the world's largest 4G LTE networks.

In some countries calls are provided at a reduced rate, by using a callback service. The company has partnered with over 150 global 4G and 3G network operators to pass on savings to customers.

Free incoming calls are available in most countries.

Pix will always attempt to first connect customers at LTE speeds when available worldwide.

