MetaBank® and Global Cash Card Extend Relationship through 2022

Global Cash Card is a leading provider of paycard solutions specializing in paperless payroll and direct deposit distribution for its clients and their employees. Wisely Pay by ADP is a new paycard that provides innovative services like instant pay, digital wallet and other financial management tools. In May 2018, ADP announced Wisely Pay as the first offering resulting from their October 2017 acquisition of Global Cash Card.

"We have partnered with Global Cash Card since 2010," said MetaBank EVP and Head of Payments Sheree Thornsberry. "This new agreement showcases our collaborative relationship with them and the trust imparted to us by ADP. We will continue to work together to provide innovative payroll solutions for their customers."

"Our connection with Meta has allowed us to push product innovation," said Mark Putman, General Manager of ADP Payments. "Meta has been a great supporter of our initiatives and continues to prove to be an exceptional business partner. We look forward to extending our relationship and continue to enjoy our shared success."

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ("Meta") is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. Meta shares of common stock are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its community banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its commercial insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services, its tax-related financial solutions divisions. More information is available at metafinancialgroup.com.

About ADP

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

