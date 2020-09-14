Metal Credit Card Manufacturer Reports Popularity of Custom, Numberless Cards

After clients reported their card information being compromised following use of their metal credit card in public locations, Metal-CreditCard.com responded by developing the Personal Data Protection™ service. By excluding crucial digits from the card number, users are protected from those seeking to steal their card information and use it for malicious intent.

Any attempts to guess the missing digits would result in the card issuer being notified and freezing the account due to suspicious activity. If the cardholder requires the full card number, they will be able to find it on their original plastic card, which is returned once their metal card is created.

The luxury appearance of metal credit cards makes them a potential target for card information theft. Since metal credit cards are generally reserved by card issuers for their more affluent individuals, requiring additional steps for eligibility, the assumption made is that those using a metal card must be wealthy and may not notice miscellaneous charges.

Clients using this service, however, are not necessarily part of the country's top wealth holders. The company's appeal stems from the fact that anyone can update their plastic debit or credit card to a metal one, delivering the durability and exclusivity desired without additional fees, applications or eligibility requirements.

"A clients' user experience is our #1 top priority," said Metal-CreditCard.com's CEO Vincent Torres. "We want to bring exclusivity, security, prestige and a little clout to every client that uses our service."

Customers can choose between standard design templates starting from $99.99 or a custom, engraved card starting at $169.99. The Personal Data Protection™ option is available on all manufactured cards from Metal-CreditCard.com at no additional cost.

Metal-CreditCard.com was founded by Vincent Torres in 2013 and is based in Orange County, California.

