Metal Powders Market to grow by USD 1.31 bn |Evolved Opportunities with Alcoa Corp. and BASF SE| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology and increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as environmental issues regarding metal powders will challenge market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for metal powders in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alcoa Corp.



AMETEK Inc.



BASF SE



Rio Tinto Ltd.



Sandvik AB

Metal Powders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, Belmont Metals Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hoganas AB, Parshwamani Metals, Rio Tinto Ltd., and Sandvik AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

