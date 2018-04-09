Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

TIME: 1:00 pm EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with precious metal exposure through a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading precious metal royalty and streaming companies for the next commodities cycle. For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metalla-royalty-and-streaming-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-12-300626174.html

SOURCE Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

