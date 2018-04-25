Metallix President Maria Piastre Receives Manufacturing Institute Honor

SHREWSBURY, N.J., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallix Refining, Inc. is proud to announce that President Maria Piastre is a recipient of The Manufacturing Institute's STEP Ahead Award, bestowed upon women who contribute significantly to the manufacturing industry while leading the next generation of female talent. Ms. Piastre was honored at a dinner gala on April 10th at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award alongside such vibrant and strong women, as we work together to step forward in advancing women's role in science, technology and manufacturing" says Ms. Piastre.
Ms. Piastre was named President of Metallix in September 2017. She joined Metallix in 2006 as a buyer for Latin America, successfully opening up that market for the precious metals recycling company. Over the course of 12 years, Ms. Piastre rose to supervisory and management positions, assuming the role of Vice President in 2014 before being named President. Ms. Piastre received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, magna cum laude, from Kean University.
The Manufacturing Institute launched its Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Initiative in 2012 to help attract and retain the talent needed in the manufacturing industry. With the presentation of the STEP Ahead Award, Ms. Piastre joins the esteemed ranks of 671 fellow women making a difference in their companies and communities. STEP Ahead Award winners have impacted more than 300,000 individuals since the program's incepting, from industry peers to school-aged children.
For nearly 50 years, Metallix Refining, Inc. has been a leader and innovator in the precious metals recycling industry. Metallix purchases, recycles, and refines gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, serving businesses in a variety of industries around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Metallix ensures that scrap precious metals are processed carefully, with strict attention to environmental, health, and safety regulations. The company operates two processing and recycling facilities in North Carolina, with executive offices in both Florida and New Jersey.
