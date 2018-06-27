Metro Detroit to Host Regional Qualifier for US Technical Soccer Championship

DETROIT, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Elite FC (DEFC) has been selected to host the regional qualifier for the US Technical Soccer Championship (USTC) Sunday, August 12th, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Ultimate Soccer Arenas, in Pontiac. Top performers at the qualifier will be invited to attend the USTC National Championship held this year at Grand Park in Indianapolis. The event is open to boys and girls born between 2003 and 2010. The competition will be divided up into 4 age categories by gender: 2010-2009, 2008-2007, 2006-2005, 2004-2003. Those interested should visit www.detroitelitefc.com to register or call 586-873-5926.

"There are some great players throughout this region and elite players develop by playing the best," said Mike Baldarotta, Detroit Elite FC coach. "This USTC event will be an opportunity for top talent to play against each other and see how they stack up. We expect to attract players from Metro Detroit, Flint, Ann Arbor, Toledo, Columbus, Canada, and as-far-away as Cleveland. We are really excited to host a USTC qualifier."

The USTC is a technical skill soccer competition, and the only event of its kind in North America. The USTC is designed to educate players on the technical skills necessary to dominate their opponent. Participants will maximize their time on the ball in a positive, yet challenging environment. Those players who "Make the Difference" are identified and invited to attend the National Finals, where some of the best players from across the country will come to compete in their age group in hopes of being crowned "Grand Champion." Top qualifiers will also be invited to compete in the England Technical Championship.

The USTC was founded by the Meulensteen Method more than five years ago. Past winners are some of the best youth soccer players in the United States. The USTC has selected Detroit Elite FC to host a regional qualifier, a first for Metro Detroit. DEFC identifies, recruits and trains elite youth soccer players; provides a professional atmosphere to foster excellence in player performance and team success; excels in local, regional, and national tournaments; and supports individual player ID opportunities with US Soccer.

For more information on this USTC qualifier or on Detroit Elite FC, please contact Doug Skrzyniarz at 197790@email4pr.com or 586-873-5926.

