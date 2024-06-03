meviy and DENSO Corporation Forge Partnership to Transform Factory Logistics

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the groundbreaking AI-driven parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., in collaboration with the DENSO Corporation, ("DENSO"), is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at revolutionizing factory logistics. This press release is based on an exclusive interview with DENSO, shedding light on our joint efforts to introduce cutting-edge automation solutions into the manufacturing industry.

DENSO ’s engineer using meviy DENSO ’s Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, meviy and DENSO have joined forces to integrate meviy's state-of-the-art automation technology into DENSO's logistic operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in DENSO's mission to enhance efficiency, productivity, and precision within factory environments. meviy's partnership approach and commitment to innovation, perfectly aligns with DENSO's values, making this collaboration a natural fit for driving transformative change.

"The partnership between meviy and DENSO represents a transformative step forward in the realm of factory automation," remarked Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "By leveraging meviy's advanced automation capabilities, DENSO is poised to streamline our logistics processes and drive operational excellence across their manufacturing facilities."

A key focus of this collaboration is the optimization of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), where meviy's innovative solutions will be instrumental in enhancing the performance and functionality of DENSO's AGV fleet. Through meviy's intuitive design platform, DENSO aims to accelerate the development and deployment of AGVs, thereby elevating the efficiency and reliability of its planning operations.

In line with DENSO's commitment to excellence, the integration of meviy's automation technology yields significant benefits in terms of cost savings, production efficiency, and overall operational performance. By harnessing the power of automation, DENSO aims to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.

"As we embark on this collaborative endeavor with DENSO, we are excited to leverage our expertise in automation technology to drive positive change within the manufacturing industry," commented Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "Together with DENSO, we are confident in our ability to redefine factory logistics and set new benchmarks for excellence."

Please click here for the full interview

About meviy:

meviy is a leading, global provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and rapid prototyping. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide. For more information, please go to meviy.misumi-ec.com/en_us-us/

About DENSO CORPORATION:

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for vehicles on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around two hundred facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, which change how the world moves.

