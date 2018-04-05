MGM Growth Properties LLC Announces Agreement To Acquire The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

"MGP is proud to announce the acquisition of the Hard Rock Rocksino, the best performing gaming asset in Ohio. We are thrilled to join the Northeast Ohio community and look forward to continuing to work with the management team to consummate the transaction and identify a third-party tenant to operate the asset going forward," said James Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MGM Growth Properties. "This attractive addition to our portfolio is expected to result in mid to high single digit percentage accretion to AFFO per share, demonstrating again our commitment to generating value for our shareholders."

The Rocksino is a gaming, dining and entertainment facility located in Northfield, Ohio, a suburb approximately 17 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland and 18 miles north of Akron. The property, which sits on 110 acres, consists of the 200,000-square foot gaming facility which features over 2,300 video lottery terminals, a variety of retail and food and beverage outlets, as well as entertainment venues, including a 1,900-seat music venue and a 250-seat event space. It also includes a year-round horse racetrack and a gas station and car wash.

"Since opening our doors in December 2013, the Hard Rock Rocksino has established itself as the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the market, thanks to our dedicated employees, partners and loyal guests," said Brock Milstein, Chairman of the Board at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. "MGM Growth Properties has many options and opportunities to invest all over the country, so we are especially proud and grateful that they have chosen to make such a meaningful investment in Ohio."

MGP plans to fund the purchase price with a combination of cash on hand and debt. MGP expects to ultimately sell the entities holding the licenses and operating assets to a third-party operator. MGP intends to retain ownership of the real estate, anticipating $50 to $60 million of annual rent, which is expected to represent approximately 1.8x rent coverage.

Concluded Stewart, "This transaction represents another significant step in executing on our business plan to sustainably grow our AFFO per share while diversifying our high-quality asset and tenant base."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, and the Park, a dining and entertainment complex which opened in April 2016. As of December 31, 2017, these properties collectively comprise over 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 100 retail outlets, 200 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries that may be developed in the future. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Examples of these statements include the expected closing of the acquisition, any expected benefits to be realized as a result of the acquisition (including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments) and MGP's ability to sell the operating assets to a third party operator. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-growth-properties-llc-announces-agreement-to-acquire-the-hard-rock-rocksino-northfield-park-300624865.html

SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC

Related Links

http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com

