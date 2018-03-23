MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018

Building a sustainable tomorrow depends on all of us today. Earth Hour brings together people and organizations to demonstrate the importance of energy conservation and to support action on climate change. Millions will join communities, businesses and iconic landmarks around the world in switching their lights off for one hour.

Exterior lighting, rooftop signage, marquees and front features will be turned off at all the major MGM Resorts' properties in Las Vegas, as well as at MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI in China, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in New Jersey, Gold Strike Tunica and Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

"MGM Resorts is a leader in sustainability, a champion of the environment and are continually creating policies, programs and initiatives that reduce our environmental impact," said Cindy Ortega, MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Earth Hour gives us a global platform to highlight our company's commitment to addressing climate change."

Earth Hour, which began as a symbolic, lights out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007, is the world's largest grassroots movement that advocates for eco-consciousness. More than 180 countries and territories, and millions of people around the world are engaged in this celebration as a global moment of solidarity for the planet. In addition to the iconic Las Vegas Strip, notable world-famous landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and The Acropolis of Athens also take part.

MGM Resorts prides itself on being one of the resort industry's leaders in environmental sustainability. The company has invested in a best-in-class energy management program focused on using data to drive efficiency and reduce MGM Resorts overall carbon footprint. In addition, individual resorts also implement specific initiatives to conserve energy. For example, the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas recently completed a comprehensive upgrade to its central plant operations that will save more than five million kilowatt hours annually.

These combined efforts earned recognition from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2017.

For more information about MGM Resorts International's commitment to sustainability, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 27 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Macau, and debuting the first international Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. The 77,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About WWF

WWF is one of the world's largest and most respected independent conservation organizations, with over 5 million supporters and a global network active in over 100 countries. WWF's mission is to stop the degradation of the earth's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world's biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption. Visit panda.org/news for latest news and media resources.

About Earth Hour: Earth Hour is WWF's global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 170 countries and territories to take tangible climate action for over a decade. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in changing climate change and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to shine a light on climate action.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-joins-world-observance-of-earth-hour-2018-300618968.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

