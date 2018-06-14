MGM Resorts International's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Leads The Way As New Jersey And Nation Enter New Era Of Sports Wagering Entertainment

The historic wager comes just three days after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law the bill legalizing sports wagering in the state, creating a regulated environment designed to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for customers. New Jersey is among the first states to legalize sports wagering after the U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down a federal ban on sports wagering.

"MGM Resorts has been an industry leader in sports wagering for decades and we are well-positioned for this exciting opportunity in New Jersey and additional new markets," said Jim Murren, MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO. "We have long been committed to delivering the best sports entertainment experience in the industry, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to resorts throughout the country."

MGM Resorts brings more than 25 years of sports book experience to Borgata's new operation. The company's Nevada sports books write a combined 4 million wagers each year. The total dollar amount of those sports wagers exceeds $1 billion annually.

The historic honor of placing the first sports wager at an Atlantic City casino went to Hall of Fame basketball innovator Julius "Dr. J" Erving. A Philadelphia 76ers legend and a long-time Borgata guest, Dr. J was invited by the resort to place the historic bet.

"As Borgata celebrates 15 years as a leader and innovator in the Atlantic City market, we couldn't be more excited to bring this best-in-market sports book environment to New Jersey for our customers to enjoy," said Marcus Glover, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa President & Chief Operating Officer. "Having spent decades successfully operating sports books in Nevada and building trust with both customers and regulators, Borgata and MGM Resorts are poised to be a leader in sports wagering."

As the only Atlantic City casino with an existing race book, Borgata was uniquely prepared to quickly begin operations. The Borgata Race Book is now The Borgata Race & Sports Book and will remain in its existing location.

ABOUT BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA

Located in Atlantic City's Marina District, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 161,000 square feet of gaming; 184 table games; 3,026 slot machines; a 75+ table poker room; 11 retail boutiques; 5 acclaimed fine dining restaurants by renowned chefs; 10 casual dining options; a 54,000 square foot spa; 88,000 square feet of event space; 20,000 square foot indoor/outdoor pool and garden; 32,000 square foot outdoor pool; 4 signature nightlife experiences; and parking for 7,100 cars. The market-leading resort also features Atlantic City's first cosmopolitan hotel experience, The Water Club at Borgata, with 800 guest rooms and suites; a 36,000 square foot spa; 18,000 square feet of meeting space; 6 designer retail boutiques; and 5 heated indoor and outdoor pools. Borgata offers online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites, BorgataCasino.com and BorgataPoker.com as well as free-to-play simulated gaming with BorgataFreeCasino.com. Borgata is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information about Borgata, please visit theborgata.com or follow Borgata on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are "forward looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related laws that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based those forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

