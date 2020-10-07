MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Announces Comprehensive Shareholder Update

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MHHC Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: MHHC), a diversified enterprise holding company, announces the filing of an amendment to its Corporate Charter with the Nevada Secretary of State. The amendment restructures the company's Authorized Shares to 200 million, of which 921,423 shares are Outstanding. Of the Outstanding shares approximately 444,854 shares are restricted, with the balance of 476,668 being held by the retail market.

The company's intention to restructure its common shares has previously been publicly discussed in the past and is a key step in placing the company on sure footing as it moves forward with its expansion and growth plans.

In conjunction with the share structure amendment, the company also intends to file a Reg A application. If approved, the Reg A will allow the company to raise the necessary capital to acquire a target acquisition and furthering expansion objectives. Negotiations are ongoing with a prospective target and will be announce when finalized.

MHHC ENTERPRISES, INC's CEO Frank Hawley said, "We are positioning this Company to continue its corporate growth and expansion to the benefit of the Company and its Shareholders. It is also the company's belief that all of these strong actions will have a steady and positive effect on shareholder value. Our shareholders remain an integral piece of our company. We appreciate the ongoing support from our shareholders and will continue to provide updates through press releases, our website, and Twitter, as they become available."

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc (MHHC) is engaged as a diversified holding company, which focuses around its core businesses: Warranty and Services and Reinsurance. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, our organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction like heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. Our call center processes claims, service calls and skilled professionals consistently are offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses. MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assists industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Follow MHHC Enterprises on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MhhcEnterprises

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward- looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

SOURCE MHHC Enterprises, Inc.