Miami Beach Architect wins Board approval for Hollywood Condo

The PDB approved the project's site plan after the required reviews of the Technical Advisory Committee process which took months. The building design, aside from the residences, includes a ground level fully-equipped gym, a pool with its associated deck, and a roof deck featuring barbeque and picnic areas.

"In working with the Developers, we are really pleased to have taken this project from inception to the successful approval by the PDB. We believe this new project will contribute to the City by enhancing the neighborhood and bringing new members to the community," said Principal Architect James Mackenzie.

The new project which obtained a very positive reception from the community and unanimous acceptance by the Board will be required to meet the green building standards with a focus on environmental sustainability to be in keeping with the objectives of the City of Hollywood.

To learn more about the company, its services, or for more project-related sales and information, contact Manuela Mackenzie at 305.525.4825 or via email at manuela@architectureworksllc.com.

About ArchitectureWorks LLC

A full-service boutique Architectural firm dedicated to offering design-build quality services to the private development sector as well as private and public institutions for over 22 years. The firm's experience spans a wide range of building types including low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise multifamily residential buildings, luxury single family residential, office buildings, hotels and retail centers as well as planning for large mixed-use and/or major housing development tracts. Visit us at www.architectureworksllc.com.

