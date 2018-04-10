Miami Mold Specialists Raises Mold Awareness at Prestigious South Florida Home Design and Remodeling Show

MIAMI, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Miami-based indoor air quality and mold remediation service provider, Miami Mold Specialists, hosts booth at highly anticipated South Florida Home Design and Remodeling Show to raise mold awareness.

Miami Mold Specialists

Spring is in the air, people are busy cleaning, and other people are ready to get busy with their home improvement projects. From typical spring cleaning to HVAC maintenance and disinfecting, to home repairs, and large home improvement projects – each task will more than likely lead to more unforeseen repairs; especially with renovations and improvements. South Floridians all too frequently discover toxic mold during renovations, repairs, and home improvements. One of the biggest contributing factors as to why Miami Mold Specialists set up shop at this extremely popular event; to ultimately raise awareness about toxic mold and the importance of a healthy indoor environment.

While raising mold awareness is the primary reason as to why Miami Mold Specialists attended this popular event, they were also there to showcase some of their new state of the art technologies, equipment, and gear; such as – the new ozone free hydroxyl generators, electrostatic systems, solar powered mold prevention systems, solar powered water protection systems, and their new line of eco-friendly and VOC free all purpose cleaning and disinfecting solutions.

The South Florida Home Design and Remodeling Show went on on all weekend long from April 6-8, 2018. Local designers Roberta Black, Jessica Boudreaux, Reginald Dunlap, plus many other designers were attendance. Vern Yip of HGTV and TLC's Trading Spaces also helped conduct a seminar on how to design a home with style and pizzazz. For more information about the South Florida Home Design and Remodeling Show, please visit- homeshows.net.

About Miami Mold Specialists

South Florida's premier indoor air quality and mold removal service provider – Miami Mold Specialists: high tech and eco-friendly indoor air quality, mold inspection, third party "conflict free" mold testing, mold removal, mold prevention, and water protection services by Miami Mold Specialists. Multi-certified, licensed, bonded, and insured. Over 30 years experience!

