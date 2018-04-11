"This strike was about XPO workers drawing a line in the sand and saying enough is enough," said Josh Zivalich, president of Teamsters Local 769. "XPO's arrogance and repeated labor law violations has gone on for far too long. These drivers courageously action and let the company know workers are no longer going to sit and watch the company violate their rights. We are proud of these workers and Local 769 is fully committed to fighting alongside them until justice is won at XPO."

The workers maintained a unified front, picketing the entire day at the gates of the XPO terminal and sending the company a clear message – they are ready to escalate their fight to win respect on the job.

"XPO has blatantly disrespected the law and our rights as drivers for this company," said Mike Zangrillo a driver at the Miami terminal. "The support among my coworkers to take this action and go on this ULP strike grew monumentally over night because we see that with each driver that joins this movement we have more support as individual workers. It's about the power of unity - when we see other people standing behind us, it's easier to take action and fight for our rights at XPO."

Contact:

Josh Zivalich (305) 642-6255

jzivalich@teamsterslocal769.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-teamsters-at-xpo-logistics-end-successful-one-day-strike-300628354.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local Union 769