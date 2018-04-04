MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to Invalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents



Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,

Monthly Comparison Year-to-Date Comparison Total Options Contracts Mar 2018 Mar 2017 % Chg Feb 2018 % Chg Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Chg Trading Days 21 23

19

61 62

U.S. Equity Options Industry 384,613,937 329,657,794 16.7% 398,009,570 -3.4% 1,194,273,641 905,582,052 31.9% MIAX Exchange Group 31,743,860 20,097,132 58.0% 34,903,769 -9.1% 96,528,571 57,385,559 68.2% MIAX Options 16,793,485 17,897,301 -6.2% 17,292,735 -2.9% 53,224,002 54,667,945 -2.6% MIAX PEARL 14,950,375 2,199,831 579.6% 17,611,034 -15.1% 43,304,569 2,717,614 1493.5%

















Options ADV Mar 2018 Mar 2017 % Chg Feb 2018 % Chg Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 18,314,949 14,332,948 27.8% 20,947,872 -12.6% 19,578,256 14,606,162 34.0% MIAX Exchange Group 1,511,612 873,788 73.0% 1,837,040 -17.7% 1,582,436 925,574 71.0% MIAX Options 799,690 778,144 2.8% 910,114 -12.1% 872,525 881,741 -1.0% MIAX PEARL 711,923 95,645 644.3% 926,897 -23.2% 709,911 43,832 1519.6%

















Market Share Mar 2018 Mar 2017 % Chg Feb 2018 % Chg Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 8.25% 6.10% 35.4% 8.77% -5.9% 8.08% 6.34% 27.5% MIAX Options 4.37% 5.43% -19.6% 4.34% 0.5% 4.46% 6.04% -26.2% MIAX PEARL 3.89% 0.67% 482.5% 4.42% - 12.2% 3.63% 0.30% 1108.3%

In other news, the MIAX Exchange Group recently filed seven petitions at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, each seeking a determination that the subject Nasdaq electronic trading patents that Nasdaq asserted against MIAX last September are invalid under the current law. The MIAX Exchange Group believes that these Nasdaq patents merely take old, well-known market principles and use a conventional computer to automate them – which, under modern patent law, is not patent-worthy. Accordingly, the MIAX Exchange Group is seeking to invalidate these patents.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 16.49 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 23.71 and 43.68 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.19 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 26.89 and 48.24 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global).

In addition to MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, MIH is the parent holding company of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global. MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH.

