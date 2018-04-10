Michael Baker International Strengthens Southeast Construction Services Practice with Addition of Teresa Irby-Butler

Based in the firm's Orlando, Fla., office, Ms. Irby-Butler is responsible for assisting the National Construction Services Practice Lead in identifying, pursuing and executing national water/wastewater construction projects, while providing regional construction services leadership, expertise and mentorship to the firm's Southeast Region.



"We are thrilled to complement our growing Construction Services Practice with the addition of a construction management practitioner of Teresa's caliber," said Tom Zagorski, P.E., Michael Baker's National Practice Lead for Construction Services. "Teresa's leadership and credentials, combined with her ability to successfully manage projects and industry relationships, exemplifies Michael Baker's commitment to the Water/Wastewater industry."

Ms. Irby-Butler brings more than 17 years of expertise in the design and construction of major water/wastewater projects to her role at Michael Baker. She provides expertise in pre-construction activities, including scheduling, estimating, constructability and biddability reviews, risk analysis and construction sequencing. Her construction management expertise includes inspection, commissioning, cost control and reporting for complex infrastructure construction projects and programs with construction values up to $2 billion.

Ms. Irby-Butler is an active participant in the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA), where she volunteers as a certified mentor in the Construction Manager-In-Training (CMIT) Mentor Program. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Alabama and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

