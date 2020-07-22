Michael Keresman's "COVID in 60 Newsletter" Shows COVID-19 Fatalities Plummet by 63% Since Mid-April

MENTOR, Ohio, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Keresman has not only created but personally authors a daily analysis; the "COVID in 60 Newsletter" that analyzes reported statistics by the US Healthcare System, various state, and federal government agencies, along with data from selected third-party sources. His goal is to supply the US Healthcare System, various US Government agencies and the public with accurate unbiased forecasting not found anywhere else.

Michael Keresman, III is the Founder, and former Chairman, President, and CEO of CardinalCommerce Corporation, the global leader in enabling authenticated payments, secure transactions, and alternative payment brands for both eCommerce and mobile commerce.

In a recent interview, Michael Keresman is quoted as saying that "fatalities at the hands of the COVID-19 virus have dropped by 63% since April". He went on to say that "the benefit of our insights and statistically defendable analysis will have far-reaching cultural and economic ramifications as the data presented is available to our readers every day."

Keresman went on to say "In April, there were 55,687 deaths compared to 20,671 for the month ended July 19, 2020, a decrease of 62.8%. Similarly, April's fatality rate was 6.19% versus 1.425% for the comparable time ending this past Sunday. Last week's fatality rate fell to 1.15%."

His initial newsletter was published on April 3rd as a service to his friends and business associates concerned about the new pandemic being reported around the world. It has since grown to a readership that includes senators, congressmen, representatives, CEOs and various state and local politicians and health care professionals looking for objective information to help assess their strategies and planning going forward.

The COVID in 60 newsletter analyzes the confusing statistics found in our media and adroitly aligns these figures in simple to understand color-coded tables. Here a simple grading system is applied; favorable trends receive a green arrow, while unfavorable trends receive a red arrow. There are 10 trends evaluated nationally every day.

Michael uses his actuarial talents cultivated over 30 years, to analyze all the data to make our lives more safe and secure. He uses the same proficiencies that helped him drive the company he co-founded; STERIS into a billion-dollar company in less than 12 years! Mr. Keresman is uniquely qualified and possesses the abilities necessary to shed an objective light on this virus.

Mr. Keresman is the named inventor of over 70 US and international patents with more than 100 pending applications. He currently serves on several prestigious institutional boards and think tank oversight committees in both higher education and local/federal governments.

The COVID in 60 newsletter is available to anyone that wishes this information. To receive Michael's daily newsletter at no charge, you can go here to register.

Media Contact:

Michael Costigan

941-260-5663

[email protected]

SOURCE Michael Keresman