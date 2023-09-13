MichaelsPro Education Joins ClassWallet's Online Marketplace

MIAMI and IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MichaelsPro™ Education , the bulk buy solution from North America's leader in arts and crafts supplies, has joined ClassWallet's integrated online marketplace of top retailers and service providers.

ClassWallet, the leading purchasing and distribution platform for public funds, operates a comprehensive ecommerce marketplace for educators, schools and families. The online market offers a vast selection of resources including lesson plans, educational software, learning materials and professional development courses. The platform employs a simplified process with a digital workflow enabling users to request approval from system administrators who can easily approve and track purchases, while maintaining oversight and ensuring alignment with established spending guardrails.

Michaels, following the mission to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life, operates 1,252 stores in 49 U.S. states, as well as online. The retailer has been a leading source of arts and craft supplies for teachers, students and parents since its founding in 1973. Its MichaelsPro Education line features an expansive assortment spanning multiple categories available online at everyday low prices 365 days a year.

"Being included in the ClassWallet Ecommerce Marketplace will make it easier for a variety of users, benefitting from public funds, to acquire the arts and crafts supplies needed for their creative projects, from in-class and homework assignments to school play set designs," said Jamie Rosenberg, founder and CEO, ClassWallet.

"Art-related projects to unlock creativity in the classroom and in the home have long been a mainstay of K-12 education. MichaelsPro Education is a key addition to our growing ecommerce marketplace for our community of nationwide users, enabling the advancement of students' self-expression and overall education."

MichaelsPro Education joins more than 80 best-in-class regional and local vendors including Staples, Office Depot, Lakeshore and School Specialty, which offer a vast array of resources including lesson plans, school furniture and toys, software and professional development courses. Separately, ClassWallet maintains an active database of approximately 9,000 direct pay vendors, ensuring this same ease of payment and tracking for school tuition, tutors and therapists.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com .

MichaelsPro is a trademark of Michaels Stores, Inc. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. The company's patented digital wallet technology ensures that public funds reach the correct recipients and are used for the intended purpose – at a fraction of the time and cost of existing technology solutions with full compliance safeguards. ClassWallet is used by state government agencies and school districts across 32 states, helping those clients realize the full potential of over $2.7 billion in public funds. Its integrated marketplace of top retailers and service providers includes Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Michaels, Office Depot, Scholastic, Staples, Varsity Tutors and more.

Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranked number 477 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2023 and the 61st fastest growing software company. It also ranks as the 155th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

