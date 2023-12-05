Michigan-Based Company Photo Systems Inc. Gets Exclusive Rights for Eastman Kodak Co.; Takes Over as Brand Licensee and Brings Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals Back into Production in Early 2024

Photo Systems Inc

05 Dec, 2023, 08:42 ET

Due to the extensive growth and demand for analog photo chemicals, Kodak-branded products will continue to provide analog consumers with time-tested, high-quality photographic processing chemicals. 

DEXTER, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are set to see Eastman Kodak branded photo chemicals widely available worldwide in early 2024, thanks to striking a deal with Photo Systems Inc. as its new authorized brand licensee. Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals will begin being manufactured in the U.S. early next year, bringing the Kodak Professional-branded development chemicals back into production.

Formerly a contract manufacturer for Kodak Alaris and Sino Promise, Photo Systems Inc. of Dexter, Michigan, brings over 50 years of photographic chemical manufacturing experience to the table. Thrilled to partner with the legendary organization, the company will take over the manufacturing and distribution of Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals, previously licensed to a company in China.

The analog world was disappointed to learn that Sino was discontinuing Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals in April 2023. However, Photo Systems Inc. stepped in, becoming the new brand licensee for Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals in September 2023.

"Analog photography and analog photo chemicals have always been the focus of Photo Systems," says Photo Systems Inc. CEO Alan Fischer, "and we were very concerned that a vital link to analog photography would be lost. We are pleased to become the licensee of Eastman Kodak and carry on the more than 150-year tradition of Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals." 

Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals run the gamut of analog photography, including conventional black and white, C41, E6, and RA4 processes. Photo Systems Inc. plans to introduce black and white chemicals as early as January 2024, followed by C41 color chemicals, E6, and RA4 by the end of the third quarter.

"Photo Systems Inc. has manufactured analog photographic chemicals for over 50 years from our plant and headquarters in Dexter," Fischer added. "We will continue to use our many years of experience in photographic chemical manufacturing, as well as the specific experience in manufacturing Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals we have garnered over the past four years, to deliver the quality and reliability that consumers have come to expect."

Consumers will see additional new products shortly, including 1- and 2.5-liter kits of conventional C41, and conventional E6 will also be introduced. Minilab chemicals will be reintroduced in C41, RA4, and E6.

About Photo Systems Inc.
Photo Systems Inc. is based in Dexter, Michigan, and specializes in graphic chemical manufacturing. Founded over five decades ago, the company provides clients with film-processing chemicals and other processing solutions worldwide, relying on high-quality chemicals and fast turnaround times. The company has since manufactured an array of other in-demand chemicals, including photographic, micrographic, and X-ray chemicals.

Alan Fischer, Chief Executive Officer
Photo Systems Inc.
734-516-3434
Website URL: https://www.kodak.photosys.com  

SOURCE Photo Systems Inc

