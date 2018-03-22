Micro Focus Named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

"DevSecOps, modern web application design and high-profile breaches are affecting the growing application security testing market. Security and risk management leaders will need to meet tighter deadlines and test more-complex applications by integrating and automating AST in the software life cycle," according to the report.

"Testing environments are increasingly more dynamic and complex, making it more imperative for security and development teams to select the appropriate application security testing solutions," said Scott Johnson, Fortify General Manager for Micro Focus. "We applaud Gartner for recognizing Fortify as a Leader once again in this space, and believe it is a reflection of what our customers have been able to achieve with Fortify's considerable capabilities."

Fortify provides trusted, proven application security testing and vulnerability management solutions that safeguard critical business applications, allowing developers to continue building secure software.

"By 2019, more than 50% of enterprise DevOps initiatives will have incorporated application security testing (AST) for custom code, an increase from fewer than 10% today. By 2020, 60% of security vendors will claim machine-learning capabilities, an increase from fewer than 10% today." the report further stated.

Access a complimentary copy of the March 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing here.

Micro Focus merged with the HPE Software business in September 2017. Prior to the transaction, Gartner had named HPE Software a Leader dating back to 2011, in this Magic Quadrant. For more information about Micro Focus Application Security Testing solutions, please visit here.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing," Ayal Tirosh, Dionisio Zumerle, Mark Horvath, 19 March 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

